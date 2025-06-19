Fire rages at apartment buildings in Chicago's North Park neighborhood

An extra-alarm fire broke out Thursday afternoon in an apartment building in Chicago's North Park neighborhood.

The fire broke out in the three-story apartment building at 5128 N. Kimball Ave., just south of Foster Avenue and the Albany Park Branch of the Chicago Public Library. The blaze later spread to a neighboring building and significantly damaged both.

The buildings are both made of brick on the outside, but have a lot of wood on the inside that quickly burned. Both buildings also have enclosed back porches that were devastated by the flames.

It appeared that the fire climbed from the first floor of 5128 N. Kimball Ave. up through the second and third, and through the roof. Flames were raging on the roof of the building as of just before 5 p.m.

Firefighters were conducting an all-defensive operation from outside the buildings instead of going inside.

Firefighters had to call for more resources to fight the blaze Thursday afternoon, raising a 2-11 alarm. Details about injuries and other information were not immediately available.