Fire sweeps through mechanic shop on Chicago's West Side

A fire ripped through a mechanic shop on Western Avenue on Chicago's Lower West Side early Wednesday.

The fire was reported at 2:24 a.m. at Teloloapan Auto Services, at 1857 S. Western Ave.

Video from the scene showed serious damage around the service bays, and at least one vehicle inside appeared to be destroyed.

Damage was also seen to the office part of the building.

Police said no one was hurt in the fire. It was unclear Wednesday morning how the fire started.