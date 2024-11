JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire was raging late Friday afternoon at a scrap yard in Joliet.

The fire broke out at the BL Duke Joliet Industrial Scrap Metal Recycling Yard, located on Genstar Lane off Broadway Street.

Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen for miles. Piles of scrapped items were apparently burning.

As of late Friday afternoon, there had been no reports of any injuries.