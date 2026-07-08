Firefighter hospitalized after fire in historic house in Chicago's South Austin community, sources say

At least one person was hospitalized Wednesday morning after a fire on Chicago's West Side.

The fire broke out in a large and historic house in the 5900 block of West Race Avenue in the South Austin community, just east of the boundary with west suburban Oak Park.

The Chicago Fire Department raised a still-and-box alarm for additional equipment and manpower to fight the fire.

Video captured Chicago firefighters working to put out hot spots following the fire.

The Fire Department said one person was taken to an area hospital in good condition. Sources said that person was a firefighter.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to see if anyone was inside the house when it went up in flames.

Race Avenue in that area is known for its historic Victorian mansions, many in the Queen Anne and Shingle Style of architecture. The house that caught fire featured a large front porch and terrace in front.

Chicago Fire Department

Chicago Fire Department

The CFD was investigating the cause of the fire Wednesday morning.