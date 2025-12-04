Watch CBS News
Fire breaks out at Fulton Market Kitchen building in Chicago's West Loop

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
A fire broke out Wednesday night in a restaurant building in the Fulton Market District.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. in the building at 311 N. Sangamon St., which formerly housed Fulton Market Kitchen.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for additional equipment and manpower.

The building housed Fulton Market Kitchen, which opened in 2014 and was described as a restaurant, bar, and art gallery all in one. The restaurant announced on June 23 that it was going out of business.

In September, reports said a new restaurant, Amada Chicago, was set to open in the building.

There were no injuries in the fire, according to the CFD. There was no word on what caused the fire.

