2 Chicago firefighters taken to hospital after fire engine collides with pickup truck on West Side
Two Chicago Fire Department firefighters were taken to the hospital after their fire truck crashed on the city's West Side on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened near Augusta and Long in the Austin neighborhood.
According to Chicago police, the fire engine collided with a white pickup, sending the fire truck over a curb, into a stoplight and then into a tree.
The two firefighters were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
No further information was immediately available.