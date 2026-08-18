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2 Chicago firefighters taken to hospital after fire engine collides with pickup truck on West Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Two Chicago Fire Department firefighters were taken to the hospital after their fire truck crashed on the city's West Side on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near Augusta and Long in the Austin neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the fire engine collided with a white pickup, sending the fire truck over a curb, into a stoplight and then into a tree.

The two firefighters were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

No further information was immediately available. 

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