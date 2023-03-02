Fire destroys house in Bartlett; several pets rescued

BARTLETT, Ill. (CBS) -- A house was destroyed by fire in Bartlett early Thursday.

The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. in a house in the 29-W-200 block of Old Lake Street in Bartlett.

Firefighters from the Bartlett Fire Protection District arrived to find the front of the house on fire. They fought the blaze from both inside and outside the house.

Fire crews from Streamwood, Hanover Park, Elgin, South Elgin, and West Chicago were also called to the scene.

Several pets were rescued from the house. No one was injured.

The fire was under control by 1:45 a.m., the fire protection district said. Firefighters remained at the scene afterward to ventilate smoke and fire gases and to salvage and investigate.

Photos from the scene showed the front of the house was left charred and burned.

Bartlett Fire Protection District

An interior photo of the kitchen also showed severe damage.

Bartlett Fire Protection District

Damage estimates were not available Thursday afternoon, but the fire protection district said the house was left uninhabitable.