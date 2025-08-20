Fire destroys home in Lemont, Illinois
A fire destroyed a house in suburban Lemont, Illinois, on Wednesday.
Firefighters battled heavy flames and smoke at a house south of downtown Lemont, just off of Archer Avenue.
Video from the scene shows the heavily damaged house without a roof. The flames spread to a car parked in the driveway.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire officials have not released further details.
This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.