Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire destroys home in Lemont, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A fire destroyed a house in suburban Lemont, Illinois, on Wednesday. 

Firefighters battled heavy flames and smoke at a house south of downtown Lemont, just off of Archer Avenue. 

Video from the scene shows the heavily damaged house without a roof. The flames spread to a car parked in the driveway. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Fire officials have not released further details. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue