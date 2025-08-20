Fire destroys home in Lemont, Illinois

A fire destroyed a house in suburban Lemont, Illinois, on Wednesday.

Firefighters battled heavy flames and smoke at a house south of downtown Lemont, just off of Archer Avenue.

Video from the scene shows the heavily damaged house without a roof. The flames spread to a car parked in the driveway.

Fire investigators will probe the cause & origin of a blaze that consumed a house south of downtown Lemont, just off Archer Avenue, this morning. Heat was intense enough to melt & discolor the front of a car in the driveway. No word on injuries. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/H3SJj9zwUL — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) August 20, 2025

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials have not released further details.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.