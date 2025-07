Good Samaritans helped save a family from a house fire early Saturday in Aurora, Illinois.

The fire started around 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pearl Street.

A man nearby knocked on the door to make sure everyone got out safe.

The home was destroyed in the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Neighbors said there were lots of fireworks going off in the area at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.