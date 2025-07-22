Watch CBS News
Fire destroys boat in Fox Lake in Northern Illinois

Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Chrissy Amaya

/ CBS Chicago

A boat was left charred after catching fire in the middle of Fox Lake in Northern Illinois Tuesday afternoon.

The Antioch Fire Department was called at 1:31 p.m. to find the boat ablaze about 200 yards offshore.

"It was huge," said Ed Edens. "We were afraid it was going to blow up."

A person on the burning boat jumped off, and was helped to shore by another passenger.

Meanwhile, the fire department sent out its own boat, which has a 500-gallon-per-minute pump onboard. Crews worked for an hour to put out the fire on the boat, tow it to shore, and put out hot spots.

The boat was a total loss after the fire. The cause was under investigation by the Antioch Fire Department, the Lake County Sheriff's Department, and the Illinois Conservation Police.

No one was injured in the fire.

