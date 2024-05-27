Fire damages graystone apartment building on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire broke out Monday evening in a graystone apartment building in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm extra equipment and manpower to fight the fire at 1515 S. Homan Ave. A firehose was seen snaking through the door in a photo from the scene.

The photo from the scene indicated that the somewhat smaller neighboring home at 1517 S. Homan Ave. may also have been damaged. A tower ladder from a fire truck was seen at the roofline of that building.

Chicago Fire Department

A real estate listing said the 1515 S. Homan Ave. building dates back to 1905, while 1517 S. Homan Ave. dates back to 1915.

There were no injuries in the fire. Information about the cause was not immediately available.