Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters battling restaurant fire on Chicago's West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman,
Darius Johnson
Darius Johnson
Reporter
Darius Johnson joined CBS News Chicago in August 2023.
Read Full Bio
Darius Johnson

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Crews battled a kitchen fire at a restaurant in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Friday morning. 

Heavy fire and smoke were seen coming from near Jay's Backyard BBQ in the 5600 block of West Division Street.

The Chicago Fire Department said an employee was inside the kitchen of the restaurant when the fire broke out. CFD said the employee was safely evacuated, and firefighters responded. 

CFD said the roof collapsed due to the fire's impact. 

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue