Firefighters battling restaurant fire on Chicago's West Side

Crews battled a kitchen fire at a restaurant in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Friday morning.

Heavy fire and smoke were seen coming from near Jay's Backyard BBQ in the 5600 block of West Division Street.

The Chicago Fire Department said an employee was inside the kitchen of the restaurant when the fire broke out. CFD said the employee was safely evacuated, and firefighters responded.

CFD said the roof collapsed due to the fire's impact.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.