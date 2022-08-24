Basement fire damages clothing store in West Rogers Park

Fire breaks out in basement of business in West Rogers Park building

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire broke out at a clothing store in West Rogers Park overnight.

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire started in the basement of a building near Devon and Western avenues. The fire department believes the fire was electrical.

The owner of the clothing store told CBS 2 he was asleep at home in Skokie around midnight when he first started getting calls. He said this business has been his entire life for four years.

"Everybody's sad I know," owner Salman Mohammad said. "This is a very big loss."

He believes it will take three to four months to repair his business.

"We have four employees, they have to find another job," Mohammad said.

Families living in the apartments above may have been displaced.

CBS 2 is working to get more information.