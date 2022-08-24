Watch CBS News
Local News

Basement fire damages clothing store in West Rogers Park

By Marissa Parra

/ CBS Chicago

Fire breaks out in basement of business in West Rogers Park building
Fire breaks out in basement of business in West Rogers Park building 02:41

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire broke out at a clothing store in West Rogers Park overnight. 

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire started in the basement of a building near Devon and Western avenues. The fire department believes the fire was electrical. 

The owner of the clothing store told CBS 2 he was asleep at home in Skokie around midnight when he first started getting calls. He said this business has been his entire life for four years. 

"Everybody's sad I know," owner Salman Mohammad said. "This is a very big loss."

He believes it will take three to four months to repair his business. 

"We have four employees, they have to find another job," Mohammad said. 

Families living in the apartments above may have been displaced. 

CBS 2 is working to get more information. 

Marissa Parra
marissaparra-new.jpg

Marissa Parra is a general assignment reporter for CBS2 Chicago. While her specialties include shedding light on injustice, she has a soft spot for stories that remind us of the good in humanity.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 5:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.