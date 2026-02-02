Fire breaks out in home in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Flames and smoke were seen spewing from the two-story frame house near 71st Street and Union Avenue. Firefighters were seen on ladders as they tried to put out the flames.

Flames were seen raging along the roofline o the structure, and the siding in the front was left charred.

It was not clear if anyone was forced out of their home.

The scene of the fire is close to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary Academy of Social Justice, a Chicago public elementary school.