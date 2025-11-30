Fire breaks out in high-rise apartment in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

A fire damaged a unit in a high-rise apartment in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood Sunday morning.

The fire broke out in a fifth-floor unit at the Luther Terrace Apartments, at 4747 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm for additional equipment and manpower, and an EMS Plan 1 for five ambulances.

Just before 8:30 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department reported the fire was under control.

There was no immediate confirmation on injuries.