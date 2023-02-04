Firefighter hurt after fire breaks out at Englewood church

Fire breaks out at Englewood church; 1 firefighter hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – Crews are on the scene after a fire breaks out inside a church Saturday morning in Englewood.

Flames were seen racing through a building around 7:15 a.m. at 55th and Damen.

The fire was extinguished but not without a tough battle.

Fire officials called a mayday for an injured firefighter who had smoke inhalation and is in good condition.

Fire investigators are taking over the scene.

No other injuries were reported.