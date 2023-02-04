Firefighter hurt after fire breaks out at Englewood church
CHICAGO (CBS) – Crews are on the scene after a fire breaks out inside a church Saturday morning in Englewood.
Flames were seen racing through a building around 7:15 a.m. at 55th and Damen.
The fire was extinguished but not without a tough battle.
Fire officials called a mayday for an injured firefighter who had smoke inhalation and is in good condition.
Fire investigators are taking over the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.