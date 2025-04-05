Watch CBS News
Fire rips through multi-unit apartment in Gurnee, Illinois

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

An apartment is left heavily damaged after a fire broke out overnight in Gurnee, Illinois.

The fire started around 1 a.m. off Derby Road and Dada Drive.

Video captured at the scene showed fire crews trying to hose down the flames. At one point, a call was made to surrounding fire departments for assistance. 

Multiple residents called the department for help. One woman lived at the apartment for nearly 20 years.

"It started on the very east end. I heard an explosion and flames shooting out the window, and it just escalated," Peggy Lyons said. 

Another resident said she heard people yelling to get out of the apartment. 

"I heard a lot of banging, people yelling fire, fire, get out," Michelle said. "I just pray to God that everyone is okay. This is so horrible."

It's unclear how the fire started and how many people were affected. 

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the fire department for additional information. 

This is a developing story.

