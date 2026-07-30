Children's theater in Chicago facing major water damage after Monday's storms

With more rain on the way this weekend, a Chicago children's theater is worried. They suffered flood damage already this week, and more damage could mean an uncertain future.

Rainwater rushed into Filament Theatre in the Portage Park neighborhood on Monday as severe storms pounded the Chicago area. The winds were so strong, the theater's front plexiglass window was blown out.

"Fortunately, it did not break, no one was injured," said Filament Theatre managing director Krissi McEachern, one of four full-time staffers. "We also experienced sewage back-up in our bathroom."

Props like a handcrafted puppet from Scotland, priceless mementos, and scenery from the theater's workshop – items that have been part of the theatre's nearly 20-year history – sat under water as mold began revealing itself in the ceiling.

"How do you assess the damage of all of these things that mean so much to so many generations of people who come and see these shows every year?" McEachern said.

The non-profit theater, which already runs on tight margins, creates immersive hands-on productions designed for young people and their families.

"We don't have the kind of flexibility to take on big financial burdens like this," McEachern said.

Two recently demolished buildings on either side of the theater have contributed to water seeping in, according to McEachern.

"Water is just pouring straight into places where it shouldn't be," she said.

Since Monday, neighbors have pitched in with fans, and the theater is accepting donations on its website.

McEachern said she won't stop fighting for the Filament and what it stands for.

"When we create and prioritize spaces for young people to be themselves and to feel seen and to feel heard and to feel safe, all of the community benefits from that," she said.