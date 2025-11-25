Volunteers keep McCormick Place kitchen busy preparing Thanksgiving meals for thousands in need

You might know how time-consuming it is to cook a Thanksgiving meal for a family of five or ten, but imagine cooking for 5,000. That's what happened Tuesday for a group of volunteers at McCormick Place.

For the past four years, the nonprofit Fight2Feed has been inside the kitchen at McCormick Place, preparing meals for a wide variety of people. They've increased their meals due to those struggling with SNAP benefits and those who have been laid off and furloughed.

It's a Thanksgiving feast prepared by volunteers young and old.

"Nothing makes me happier than volunteering here," said Darlene Bikshorn, who has been volunteering with Fight2Feed for the past four years. "I feel like it's very important for my family to give financially, but also to give of ourselves and our time to people who are less fortunate."

Fight2Feed is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization that saves food waste to create home-cooked meals for the community. They're preparing an annual Thanksgiving mission that has grown significantly each year.

"We are breaking records this year. Last year, we did about 2,700 meals. This year, we're doing over 5,500. And it's great, but it also shows what our needs are," said Fight2Feed board president Lisa Meredith.

They're meeting their goal with an army of nearly 100 volunteers, spreading over the course of the next four days. They're roasting more than 400 turkeys and using some of the bones for stock to create gravy.

"We're making 100 trays today. Each tray will feed about 25 people. So that's 2,500 servings of potato," said Fight2Feed lead chef Tim Wilson.

They're also making green bean casserole and trays upon trays of stuffing. Both hot pan meals and pantry bags will go to different people in need.

"Those that are unhoused, as well as those that are in transitional housing situation. So battered women facilities," Meredith said.

Fight2Feed is hoping they'll bring good luck to many this Thanksgiving.

Organizers said 2,000 meals will go out on Wednesday, and another 1,700 meals will be distributed on Thanksgiving Day.

Fight2Feed said, while their focus now is on Thanksgiving, they're always looking for volunteers to help in the kitchen at McCormick Place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.