Ovens were put to work on Tuesday at McCormick Place, as dozens of volunteers took time out of their day to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the less fortunate. Even more volunteers will keep up the effort over the next two days.

Fight2Feed, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization that saves food waste to create home-cooked meals for the community, is holding its 13th annual Thanksgiving volunteer and turkey drive in the McCormick Place East kitchen. They started preparing meals on Saturday and will keep going through Thanksgiving Day.

"We have over 500 volunteers, and they're coming in groups like we have over here, but they're also coming with families, as you see down there with their little kids," Fight2Feed founder Jiwon McCartney said.

Julie Romeli brought her husband and two daughters to volunteer.

"It's going really quick. I didn't imagine it was going to go this fast," she said. "I think it's important for them to know that not everyone is so fortunate to just have a turkey dinner, and food, and everything that comes along with it."

Her daughters, Kali and Fia, said they were happy to help out

"I like cooking, and I like doing this, and this is my first time," Kali said.

Volunteers have been roasting hundreds of turkeys and using some of the bones to make stock for gravy.

They also have been making mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and stuffing.

Fight2Feed's goal this year is to feed nearly 6,000 people throughout the Chicago area.

"I tell people all the time, we're one meal, one bad paycheck, one eviction notice away from needing food, from needing shelter, from needing support. And so, it is important that we, as individuals, as adults, teach our children how important it is to help others, because we never know when we're going to be on the other side," said Fight2Feed culinary director Tiffany Hendrix.

More than 60 volunteers took part in Tuesday's effort. On Wednesday, 170 people will be in the kitchen at McCormick Place, and on Thanksgiving Day, 250 volunteers will be preparing meals.

The people who will receive the meals were identified by a group of nonprofit organizations. Some of the meals will also go to the unhoused on Thanksgiving Day.