Fight breaks out during shoplifting incident at Spirit Halloween on Northwest Side

Chicago police are investigating after a fight broke out during a shoplifting incident at a Spirit Halloween store on the Northwest Side.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Sunday at the store located in the 2500 block of North Elston Avenue in Bucktown.

According to police, four suspects entered the business and started to take merchandise from inside before becoming involved in a fight with a 30-year-old man. Police did not say if the man was a security guard or a customer.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle heading southbound on Elston. It is unclear if they got away with anything.

No injuries were reported.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.