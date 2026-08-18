Fight breaks out in bleachers during Crosstown Classic game at Wrigley Field

A fight broke out in the stands at Wrigley Field during a Crosstown Classic game on Monday evening.

Viral video documented the fight among fans wearing Cubs and White Sox jerseys in the Wrigley Field bleachers. A verbal quarrel escalates until people throw cups of what appears to be beer, and fists then begin flying.

A couple of men are seen falling down the bleachers during the fight.

Security soon arrives on the scene as someone implores them to take one of the men to jail. Security goes on to eject everyone involved.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 17: Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox fans fight in the bleachers during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on August 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Three people were arrested at the game — one on charges of cocaine possession and battery and two more for criminal trespass to land — but Chicago police said none of these people were involved in the fight.

The game Monday night was the second in a three-game Crosstown Classic series at Wrigley Field. The Cubs won the game 7-5 in 10 innings, with Pete Crow-Armstrong hitting his first career walk-off homer.

Chicago police have not said whether there were plans to add more officers to the next game on Tuesday night.

Fights during Crosstown Classic games have happened before. On one infamous occasion 20 years ago, it was not fans, but players who were involved.

On May 20, 2006, Cubs catcher Michael Barrett punched White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski, who had trucked him over in a home-plate collision while scoring a run in the second inning at what is now known as Rate Field.

It led to a brawl between the two teams in and remains arguably the most well-known moment in the history of the rivalry.

Barrett would receive a 10-game suspension and fine, while Pierzynski was only fined. Before a series at Wrigley Field later in the season, Barrett apologized to Pierzynski and the two shook hands.