Fifth City Commons affordable housing project opens on West Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Officials cut the ribbon on Thursday at a new affordable housing project in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The first phase of the Fifth City Commons, at 3155 W. Fifth Ave., is a three-story building with 43 apartments, two community rooms, a resident terrace and fitness room, three laundry rooms, and two on-site management offices.

Developers said the $38 million project was built with a focus on environmental sustainability, and features an all-electric design that does not use natural gas for heat or cooking. The building includes solar panels that will supply about two-thirds of the building's power. It also has an onsite stormwater retention system, electric vehicle charging stations, and on-site composting.

"I've always said that safe, affordable, and sustainable housing is a human right. Our administration is committed to building and upholding strong resilient opportunities for our families to thrive," Mayor Brandon Johnson said at the Fifth City Commons grand opening on Thursday. "I'm also committed to upholding the right of reducing the reliance on fossil fuels, and generating new opportunities in the green economy for all Chicagoans."

Semicolon Bookstore, a popular Black woman-owned bookstore that closed in the River West neighborhood last year, also will have a store in the development.

The project also is within walking distance of the CTA Blue Line and Green Line, allowing for easy public transit access.

The second phase of the project will be built across the street, and include 30 apartments.