Fiesta Boricua resumes after shutdown on Saturday

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular street festival in Humboldt Park is open again Sunday after a chaotic Saturday night. 

Despite the rain people packe the 29th annual Fiest Boricua for a celebration of Puerto Rican culture. 

Saturday night Chicago Police shut the festival down about a half hour early after reports of people throwing bottles. 

A short time later and a couple of blocks away, paramedics transported a gunshot victim to the hospital in serious condition.

