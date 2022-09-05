Fiesta Boricua resumes after shutdown on Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A popular street festival in Humboldt Park is open again Sunday after a chaotic Saturday night.

Despite the rain people packe the 29th annual Fiest Boricua for a celebration of Puerto Rican culture.

Saturday night Chicago Police shut the festival down about a half hour early after reports of people throwing bottles.

A short time later and a couple of blocks away, paramedics transported a gunshot victim to the hospital in serious condition.