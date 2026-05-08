Fiery crash, fuel spill shuts down lanes on I-55 in Darien, Illinois

A fiery crash involving a semi truck has shut down lanes on southbound I-55 in Darien, Illinois, early Friday morning.

Illinois State Police said a semi truck and another vehicle were involved in a crash at Lemont Road around 2:30 a.m. It appears the semi truck hit a stalled SUV, causing both vehicles to burst into flames.

The semi truck then rolled onto the center divider wall, according to Kris Habermehl.

State police said two people were taken to local hospitals. Their conditons are unknown at this time.

ISP said all lanes are closed due to a fuel spill. ISP said there will be extended lane blockage on both northbound and southbound lanes.

Traffic is being diverted to Lemont Road.

Commuters are asked to seek alternate routes.