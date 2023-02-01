Field Museum celebrating Black History Month

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Field Museum is launching a series of events celebrating Black History Month.

The museum is offering free admission Wednesday.

At noon Wednesday, founder and CEO of Chicago-based Blacks in Green Naomi Davis will kicks off the events. Her organization develops green, self-sustaining, mixed-income and walkable neighborhoods.

The group is starting in historic West Woodlawn on the South Side of Chicago.

Get more information about the free programs here.