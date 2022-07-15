Pitchfork along with other festivals in the city, suburbs kick-off this weekend

Festivals kick-off this weekend in the city and suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) – The weather might put a damper on some big festivals in both the city and suburbs kicking off this weekend.

CBS 2'S Asal Rezaei visited Union Park where the Pitchfork Music Festival is starting Friday.

On Friday, fans will begin filing into what will be the start of Pitchfork Fest - three days of live music.

This year is the first year the festival is back to it original July dates as it was moved to September last year because of COVID health and safety protocols.

This is the sixteenth year for Pitchfork, and they've got some big headliners this year including The National AND The Roots hitting the stage.

"It feels awesome for things to be back to normal. We love July, we love the heat, we love the sun, so fingers crossed there so it's great to be back and looking forward to seeing everyone again this weekend," said Seth Dodson, Pitchfork executive production director.

There's plenty of fun to be had in the suburbs as well with the Taste of Crown Point also happening this weekend both Friday and Saturday at Bulldog Park.

In Wheaton, EID Fest will span over three days at the DuPage County fairgrounds with food and fireworks to celebrate the Muslim holiday EID-AL-ADHA.

Naper Nights IS another two-day event starting today that will also feature a lot of live music.

Street closures are already happening for Lollapalooza. Although that doesn't start for a couple of weekends crews already taking precautions and setting things up.

Give yourself some extra time if you're heading downtown or here to the Near West Side neighborhood where the Pitchfork Festival will be kicking off at noon.