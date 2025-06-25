Ferris Bueller's iconic vest auctioned off for $279,400

An iconic look for the Chicago-based movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" has a new owner.

The sweater vest worn by Ferris Bueller, played by actor Matthew Broderick, was auctioned off for $279,000 by Sotheby's. The sale officially closed on Tuesday.

Sotheby's said the brown vest, known for its "interlocking geometric pattern," had "minimal pilling and loose threads consistent with age and production-use."

The winning bidder also got a baseball ticket from the Chicago Cubs scene in the movie. It features a facsimile autograph of Charles Feeney.

The identity of the winning bidder has not been released.