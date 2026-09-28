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Fenwick High School evacuated for parking garage fire, Oak Park officials say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

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Oak Park village officials confirmed that Fenwick High School is being evacuated because of a fire at their parking garage.

Village officials confirmed the Oak Park Fire Department and Police Department have both responded to the parking garage at the high school in the 500 block of Washington Blvd. 

A spokesperson said the fire involved multiple cars on the third floor of the garage. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire or any further information was not immediately available. CBS News Chicago has reached out to Oak Park police and fire officials, as well as officials at Fenwick High School for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.

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