Fenwick High School evacuated for parking garage fire, Oak Park officials say

Oak Park village officials confirmed that Fenwick High School is being evacuated because of a fire at their parking garage.

Village officials confirmed the Oak Park Fire Department and Police Department have both responded to the parking garage at the high school in the 500 block of Washington Blvd.

A spokesperson said the fire involved multiple cars on the third floor of the garage. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire or any further information was not immediately available. CBS News Chicago has reached out to Oak Park police and fire officials, as well as officials at Fenwick High School for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates.