FEMA offering disaster assistance across Indiana starting Friday

FEMA is opening intake centers across Indiana to help residents apply for disaster assistance as communities continue to feel the impact of severe storms earlier this month.

Indiana's approval for a major disaster declaration came through earlier this week. It means federal financial assistance is available to people recovering from the August 11 derecho.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., FEMA representatives will be at Lake County Purdue Extension to help residents sort through what they can qualify for. The first step is to file an insurance claim.

Disaster relief funds typically only cover what insurance does not.

FEMA dollars are separate from money that's already available from Indiana's Department of Homeland Security.

Individual assistance is now available through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security as part of the State Disaster Relief Fund. Folks impacted by this month's storms may qualify for emergency grants of up to $5,000.

FEMA mobile intake centers are open through September 5th for in-person application help. The centers will be open at the following locations:

2291 North Main Street in Crown Point

2411 West Ridge in Hobart

You can also apply online at disasterassistance.gov.

More than 17,000 storm reports came into Indiana from 2-11 in the past two and a half weeks. Over 1,100 of those were from Lake County alone.