Fellow members of CHAMPS mentoring program mourn loss of Seandell Holiday, 16, who was shot and killed in Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy named Seandell Holliday was shot and killed in front of the Cloud Gate sculpture in Millennium Park over the weekend.

The freshman at Gary Comer College Prep, at 7131 S. South Chicago Ave. in the Grand Crossing community, was part of a program to keep young men out of violence. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to his classmates Monday.

For the young men in the program at Gary Comer College Prep in Grand Crossing, losing their classmate Seandell was like losing a brother.

Brendan Smith found out at school Monday.

"Knowing somebody I sat next to, and I shook hands with, and I talked to on a daily basis just got killed - it was a shock," Smith said, "because it's not the first time I experienced someone I knew having to die."

"It's just sad seeing on the news how easy you can die," added Jayln Pressley.

Jayln said Seandell stayed to himself.

"He wasn't an outside person," Jayln said, "more of a homebody."

But last weekend when Seandell went downtown - part of a popular gathering young people call "trends" - police say another teen shot and killed him.

The chance to further his passion - music – was ripped away.

"He wasn't able to reach his full potential," Jayln said.

Brendan and Jayln - both 15 years old - saw 16-year-old Seandell working toward that potential through the mentoring program CHAMPS. The group, led by Vondale Singleton - holds alternative activities on Saturdays, talking sessions and takes trips.

Students met Monday to talk about their grief.

"CHAMPS - it helps a lot, like, it helps me get away from stuff," said Brendan.

"I've got big goals for myself because CHAMPS has provided those goals," added Jayln.

While the young men say it is definitely discouraging to see one of their own murdered, they say it is motivation to keep going and reach where they want to be in life.

"It's just telling me to go harder," said Montrel Robinson.

Montrel thinks about his family, and the very idea of "my mama to get that call saying I've been shot or I'm in the hospital."

And Singleton, who says he called teens this weekend to tell them to stay away from downtown, is also mourning the loss of one of his own.

"Makes you say, 'OK, we've got a lot more work to do.'"

To reach even more youth with this program and others doing hard, essential work.

"We figure out what we need to do to get better and get stronger," Singleton said.