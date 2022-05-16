Marion Richardson held on $250,000 bond in shooting death of Seandell Holliday at Millennium Park

CHIICAGO (CBS) -- Marion Richardson, a 17-year old from Chicago, is being held on a $250,000 cash bond in connection with the shooting death of Seandell Holliday at Millennium Park on Saturday.

Richardson is charged with one count each of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Richardson was to start a summer job at a restaurant this week, his defense attorney said Monday. Richardson lives with his 21-year-old brother, because his mother lives out of state and his father is dead. Richardson would have to pay the entire $250,000 to be released from jail.

We reached out to his mother to learn more about Richardson, but she declined to comment.

Meantime, video has been circulating online appearing to show a scuffle moments before Holliday was shot in the chest just steps away from the popular tourist attraction known as The Bean. At minimum, crowds of teens in Millennium Park that night were in the hundreds

At the court hearing, prosecutors said Richardson went to Millennium Park with a female friend. Groups of teens were gathered there for a "trend" that was advertised on social media.

Such events usually draw hundreds of young people, and this one was no different, as teens packed into Millennium Park and surrounded the Cloud Gate sculpture, better known as The Bean.

Richardson's friend told police that a group pointed at Richardson, and started talking about him. Richardson told the friend he previously had some sort of altercation with one of those teens, but he did not say which one.

A female in the group then began to argue with Richardson.

Video on social media shows what happens next.

Prosecutors said, as Richardson walked in the crowd, Holliday jumped on his back and prosecutors say punched him in the head.

Prosecutors said Richardson then shot Holliday in the chest. Richardson, who was wearing a bright yellow sweatshirt, immediately ran from the area along with many of the other people who were also present in the park.

Officers saw Richardson drop the handgun, put it back in his waistband, and continue running. Officers were able to catch up with him about a block away on Michigan Avenue. Police said they recovered the gun used in the shooting from Richardson. That gun, loaded with seven hollow-point bullets, included a laser attachment and an extended magazine.

When he was arrested, prosecutors said, Richardson told police, "100 n-----s walking towards me, what was I supposed to do? Y'all just sitting there bro."

Gunshot residue was found on Richardson's clothing after the shooting.

Holliday was unarmed when he was killed.

A day after the shooting and chaos, Holliday's family held a vigil for the slain teen in the Roseland neighborhood.

Vondale Singleton was Holliday's mentor through Champs Mentoring. He once had Holliday write down a list of goals, and said one of the boy's goals was simply living to the age of 21.