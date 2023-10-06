Feds meet with Chicago City Council members to discuss migrant assistance

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders from the Department of Homeland Security made a stop in Chicago this week in response to the growing migrant crisis.

Recently, nearly 3,200 migrants were waiting to be placed in shelters and more than 2,300 are staying at Chicago police stations.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports the city has been struggling to house migrants after their arrival.

Mayor Brandon Johnson signed a $29 million contract with a private security firm to set up tent base camps with no locations for those camps secured.

Last week, the Chicago City Council met for hours to catch up on what's been going on. On Thursday, some alderpeople met with officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Johnson said they arrived in Chicago on Wednesday.

CBS 2 sources said a few alderpeople wrapped up a closed-door meeting with the DHS. It was not open to the public.

Recently, many in the City Council criticized the federal government for not doing enough to help the situation in Chicago.

This visit is supposed to be informative to let the city know what resources are available.

The DHS said it is coordinating with the city and state to "identify ways to continue to maximize our support for communities that are addressing the needs of migrants while enforcing tough consequences against those without a legal basis to remain in the country."

The agency added that the Biden administration has given over $1 billion in support to communities and nonprofit organizations.

That number includes, CBS 2 was told, $46.5 million to the state of Illinois and the City of Chicago this past fiscal year.

The mayor and some alderpeople are supposed to go to the border together but there's been no word yet on a date or time.