House passes $4.5 billion border funding bill

Congress on Tuesday passed a $4.5 billion border funding bill championed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It includes provisions for the treatment of migrant children in U.S. custody. It will now go before the Republican-controlled Senate.

The bill was passed 230-195.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, the House Democratic leadership made various changes to accommodate concerns of Congressional Hispanic Caucus and Congressional Progressive Caucus members. Changes included measures to increase accountability for contractors operating shelters and tighten standards for care of unaccompanied minor

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

Rebecca Kaplan contributed reporting.