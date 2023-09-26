Two aldermen want voters to decide if Chicago should remain sanctuary city for migrants

2 aldermen want voters to decide if Chicago stays a sanctuary city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two aldermen want Chicago to rethink being a sanctuary city, and leave it up to voters to decide if the city should continue offering protections for undocumented immigrants.

Alds. Anthony Napolitano (41st) and Anthony Beale (9th) have sponsored a resolution to add a referendum to March 2024 primary ballots in Chicago, asking voters if the city should keep its sanctuary city designation.

The move comes as the city works to find housing for more than 14,000 asylum seekers who have been brought to Chicago since last August. Hundreds of those migrants are still sleeping on the floors of Chicago police stations.

The city recently signed a $29 million contract to set up tent base camps for migrants.

Chicago's "Welcoming City Ordinance" bars police officers from cooperating with federal immigration agents; and prohibits city agencies from detaining anyone solely based on their immigration status, or transferring anyone to the custody of federal immigration officials solely for civil immigration enforcement. Unless otherwise required by state or federal law, the city also may not ask a person about their immigration status, or share that information with any other agency.

The proposal from Beale and Napolitano has yet to be introduced to the City Council, and likely will face stiff opposition from Mayor Brandon Johnson and his progressive allies on the council.