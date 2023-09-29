Watch CBS News
Migrant housing hearing being held at City Hall Friday

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A meeting will be held at City Hall to discuss how to help the growing number of migrants being sent to Chicago.

More than 15,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since last August. About 9,000 migrants have found space in shelters, but more than 2,000 are still at police stations or airports.

Friday's meeting will be held at 9 a.m.

A new migrant shelter is coming to Pilsen, at West 22nd and Halsted streets. It appears to be an abandoned warehouse.

Meanwhile, some advocate groups want the Thompson Center turned into a temporary shelter.

But Gov. JB Pritzker finalized an agreement in March 2022 to sell the Thompson Center to a private developer, the Prime Group, for $70 million – and the agreement allowed for the building to be preserved. Google said it plans on buying the space upon renovations and moving into it in 2026.  

CBS 2 reached out to the city and the Prime Group about this proposal. 

