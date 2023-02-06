Federal authorities collecting debris from downed suspected Chinese spy balloon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Federal authorities are continuing the painstaking process of collecting debris from the Chinese spy balloon. The United States shot it down over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov found there is increasing partisan divide over how it was handled.

Cell phone video captures what could be authorities pulling in bits and pieces from the balloon, but federal investigators are not confirming it. It was in the vicinity off the coast of Myrtle Beach, where a U.S. fighter jet shot it down.

"We don't want to tamper with any evidence. We want to call law enforcement right away so we can steer that and turn that over to the proper authorities," said Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

While that investigation continues, senators are taking sides over how President Joe Biden's administration handled it. The president said he ordered it shot down earlier in the week but was told to wait until it was safe to do so.

"Now we can collect the equipment and analyze the technology used by the Chinese Communist Party," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

But some Republicans say it's too little too late.

"He allowed a full week for the Chinese to conduct spying operations over the United States, over sensitive military installations," said Sen. Ted Cruz.

Schumer said the senate will be briefed on the balloon and any related information in the upcoming week.

In a statement, Chinese leaders said they strongly disapprove of and protest the downing of the balloon. They say it was a civilian airship gathering meteorology research.