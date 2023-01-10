FBI looking for men who robbed north suburban banks

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The FBI is looking for two armed bank robbers they say targeted banks in the northern suburbs.

Monday around noon, they robbed a Fifth Third Bank near Skokie Boulevard and Lake Cook Road in Northbrook.

A half an hour later, the FBI says the same offenders robbed another Fifth Third Bank near McCormick and Main Street in Evanston. Any

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-421-6700 and use tips.fbi.gov.