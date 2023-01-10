Watch CBS News
FBI looking for men who robbed north suburban banks

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The FBI is looking for two armed bank robbers they say targeted banks in the northern suburbs.

Monday around noon, they robbed a Fifth Third Bank near Skokie Boulevard and Lake Cook Road in Northbrook.

A half an hour later, the FBI says the same offenders robbed another Fifth Third Bank near McCormick and Main Street in Evanston.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-421-6700 and use tips.fbi.gov.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 6:23 AM

