FBI to provide update on 2021 murder case of Illinois National Guardsman Chrys Carvajal

The FBI is expected to provide an update in the 2021 murder of Illinois Army National Guardsman Chrys Carvajal.

Chrys Carvajal, 19, was shot and killed after returning home from military training. Since then, his family has been fighting for justice.

His family is expected to join the FBI and Chicago police leaders at 10:15 a.m.

CBS News Chicago last spoke with his family in July after a man charged in his killing was in custody. Another was still on the run. It is unclear whether there's been a change in that search.

Carvajal had just returned home from the Army National Guard basic training. Police said he was walking to his car after leaving a party in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood over the Fourth of July weekend when he was shot and killed.

Joseph Matos and Gary Roberson were later indicted in connection with his death.

Federal prosecutors accuse the two of killing Carvajal to improve their standing in the Milwaukee Kings street gang.

When CBS News Chicago last reported on this case back in July, Roberson was in custody, while Matos remained on the run.

The FBI publicized a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

"I keep praying for justice," said Carvajal's mother Lourdes Lara. "I believe in God and I know justice will be served."

"Chrys was not just a soldier, he was not just a son, he was my brother, he was a friend," said his sister Jennifer Ramirez.