FBI searches for more potential victims in sex abuse case involving school in Aurora, Illinois

The FBI is involved in a sexual abuse investigation at a school in Aurora, Illinois, and is searching for more victims.

Michael Robert Herbert, 55, was arrested and charged back in May with 10 felonies, including involuntary sexual servitude of a minor under 17, criminal sexual assault, involuntary sexual servitude of a minor aged 17-18, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Michael Robert Herbert

Herbert served as a board member at Aurora Christian Schools, a private religious school with grades preschool through high school.

Prosecutors said his wife is a teacher at the school, while he was acting as a tutor and mentor when he allegedly sexually abused a teenager who trusted him.

Aurora police said in December 2025, a man in his 20s reported that he had been the victim of child sexual abuse starting in his early teens.

Prosecutors detailed how Herbert allegedly groomed and abused the now 24-year-old victim for years. The victim came forward to police last December, telling them Herbert gave him gifts, money, and other incentives as part of his manipulation tactics.

Part of the deal meant trips to Disney World with Herbert in exchange for sex acts in Herbert's home in Aurora.

The FBI believes Herbert may have targeted additional teen boys between 2013 and 2022.

The FBI says anyone who was victimized by Herbert, or knows someone who was, to contact them.