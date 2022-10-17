Faulty bottle to blame for Similac baby formula recall
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A faulty bottle is to blame for the latest recall of baby formula.
But Abbott Labs says it should not affect overall supply. Abbott recalled lots of Similac 2-ounce Ready to Feed liquid formula, because the bottle caps may not have been sealed completely.
That could cause the formula to spoil. Most of the affected products are distributed primarily to hospitals and doctors' offices.
The recall does not include any powder formulas.
