For Father's Dad, send us a picture of a great dad!

For Father's Dad, send us a picture of a great dad!

For Father's Dad, send us a picture of a great dad!

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ahead of Father's Day, CBS 2 wanted to share a sweet email from a viewer named Michele.

She wanted to honor her son-in-law, Robert Milota, seen in an image with his son Hudson.

Hudson will turn one in a week, so this is Robert's first Father's Day.

Robert and Taylor were high school sweethearts, got married and now they have been blessed with Hudson. Michele describes her son-in-law as hard-working and the most hands-on father she's ever met.

Want to honor a dad you know? Go to CBSchicago.com/share to share the photo and information.

We'll be using some throughout the weekend.

Hooray for dad! Send us pics for Father's Day https://cbschicago.com/share Posted by CBS Chicago on Friday, June 16, 2023