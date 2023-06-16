For Father's Dad, send us a picture of a great dad!
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ahead of Father's Day, CBS 2 wanted to share a sweet email from a viewer named Michele.
She wanted to honor her son-in-law, Robert Milota, seen in an image with his son Hudson.
Hudson will turn one in a week, so this is Robert's first Father's Day.
Robert and Taylor were high school sweethearts, got married and now they have been blessed with Hudson. Michele describes her son-in-law as hard-working and the most hands-on father she's ever met.
