Man killed, woman injured after shooting in Hyde Park

A shooting in a parking lot in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood left a man dead and a woman injured on Thursday night.

Chicago police said the man and woman, both 25 years old, were sitting inside a parked car in the 5400 block of South Shore Drive when someone drove by and opened fire.

Police said the man was shot in the stomach and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The female victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.