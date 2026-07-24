Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed, woman injured after shooting in Hyde Park

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A shooting in a parking lot in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood left a man dead and a woman injured on Thursday night. 

Chicago police said the man and woman, both 25 years old, were sitting inside a parked car in the 5400 block of South Shore Drive when someone drove by and opened fire. 

Police said the man was shot in the stomach and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The female victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to the same hospital in fair condition. 

Area One detectives are investigating.  

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue