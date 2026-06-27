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1 dead, 1 injured after crash involving IDOT vehicle on I-57

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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One person died after a crash involving an Illinois Department of Transportation vehicle on I-57 in the south Chicago suburbs early Saturday morning. 

Illinois State Police said a car and an IDOT vehicle were involved in a crash and pulled over to the shoulder in the northbound lanes near 127th Street just before 5 a.m.

ISP said another vehicle then struck the other two vehicles while stopped on the left shoulder. 

State police said one person was taken to a local hospital where they died. 

Another person was taken to a hospital with injuries. 

Both lanes are shut down and traffic is passing through on the right shoulder. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

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