1 dead, 1 injured after crash involving IDOT vehicle on I-57

One person died after a crash involving an Illinois Department of Transportation vehicle on I-57 in the south Chicago suburbs early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police said a car and an IDOT vehicle were involved in a crash and pulled over to the shoulder in the northbound lanes near 127th Street just before 5 a.m.

ISP said another vehicle then struck the other two vehicles while stopped on the left shoulder.

State police said one person was taken to a local hospital where they died.

Another person was taken to a hospital with injuries.

Both lanes are shut down and traffic is passing through on the right shoulder.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.