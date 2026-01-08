Fatal crash shuts down northbound lanes on I-55 in Romeoville, Illinois

A fatal crash has shut down northbound lanes on I-55 in Romeoville, Illinois, early Thursday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash at milepost 260 just before 3:50 a.m.

State police said one person died at the scene.

It is not known if any other injuries were reported.

All northbound lanes are shut down, and traffic is being rerouted at Route 30.

The Romeoville Police Department is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.