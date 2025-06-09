Watch CBS News
21-year-old woman killed in crash on I-55 in Bolingbrook, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A 21-year-old woman was killed in a crash on I-55 in Bolingbrook, Illinois, early Monday morning. 

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash near Route 53 around 3:20. The Bolingbrook Fire Department took the 21-year-old female passenger of a Green Subaru Forester to a local hospital. 

Illinois State Police said the woman later died at the hospital. She has not been identified. 

No other injuries were reported. 

The right lane remains closed as police investigate the crash. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

