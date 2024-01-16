One driver killed, two injured in far north suburban Chicago crash

ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- One driver was killed and two others were injured in a crash in far north suburban Round Lake Tuesday morning.

At 8:14 a.m., Round Lake police officers were dispatched to Route 60 and Bacon Road in Round Lake for a three-vehicle crash. The officers three drivers entrapped in their cars – and one of the drivers as unresponsive.

All three drivers were taken to an area hospital, where one of them – Wojciech Jaworski, 47, of Wheeling – died. An autopsy has already been conducted, and determined he died of blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, according to the Lake County Coroner's office.

Video from the scene showed two white cars and a black minivan – all wrecked.

The Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County is investigating.