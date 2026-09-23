Marlins prevent Cubs from clinching a playoff spot again with a 3-2 victory

Kyle Stowers homered and the Miami Marlins denied the Chicago Cubs a chance to clinch a playoff berth for the second straight night with a 3-2 victory Wednesday.

Dansby Swanson drove in both runs for the Cubs, who needed a win or an Arizona loss to Colorado to secure an NL wild-card berth.

Joe Mack's groundout brought home Augustin Ramirez with the go-ahead run in the seventh and the Marlins retired the next nine Chicago batters to win their second straight game after dropping three in San Diego.

Stowers hit his 21st homer, a two-run shot, off Kevin Gausman in the top of the sixth to break a scoreless tie. The Cubs evened things in the bottom of the inning when Swanson laced a broken-bat single into left field to bring home a pair of runs.

Cade Gibson (6-2), the second of four Miami relievers, struck out two in the seventh and Sandy Alcantara worked the ninth for his second save.

Reliever Ryan Rolison (9-2) took the loss.

Gausman struck out seven and allowed two runs, six hits and a walk in the first 5 2/3 innings. Miami's Ryan Gusto allowed six hits and two walks while striking out five in 5 1/3 innings.

Chicago's Pete Crow-Armstrong needed a stolen base to become the seventh player to join the 40-40 club but went 0 for 3 with a walk and remained at 45 home runs and 39 steals.

The Cubs have not named a starter for Thursday afternoon's home finale. RHP Tyler Phillips (5-6, 3.45 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Marlins.

___

See AP's full MLB coverage here