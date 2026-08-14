Fan Expo Chicago 2026 kicks off this weekend in Rosemont, Illinois. Here's what to know.

Convention season is still in full swing with Fan Expo Chicago 2026 kicking off this weekend.

It's taking place from Friday, Aug. 14, through Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

The convention will feature all things fandom in comics, science fiction, horror, anime, gaming, and cosplay.

Notable guests for this year's event include Mel Gibson, Kurt Russell and Michael Johnston from this year's popular horror film "Obsession," among others.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of "The Lord of the Rings," featuring a panel discussion with the cast: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan.

If you're heading there this weekend, here's what to know.

Show floor hours

The show opens on Friday afternoon and continues through Sunday.

Friday

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How to get to Fan Expo 2026

For people driving to the event, parking is available at the William St. Garage and East Parking Garage at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Visitors are also advised to use SpotHero to find other available parking near the center.

Rideshare drop-offs are located at the main circular drive entrance at 5555 North River Rd.

The CTA Blue Line also stops in Rosemont at the station located at 5801 N. River Rd.

Looking for a place to stay during the convention? Some hotels still have rooms available for the weekend. Those spots can be found here.

Note for cosplayers

Cosplayers with props are reminded that metal or any real weaponry is not allowed on the grounds or into the convention.

Those who fail to comply with the policy could face being banned from the event.

Costumes that display any offensive language or images are also not accepted.