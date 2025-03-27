Family sues Calumet City, Illinois daycare after 2-year-old dies in their care

A family is suing a daycare in Calumet City, Illinois after their 2-year-old son died following a medical event under the care.

The family of Jaylin Branch, Jr. said he died on Feb. 20 after "suffering an unsupervised medical event" at Grandma Jones Daycare.

According to attorneys, the family had informed the daycare that the toddler suffered from seizures, and developed an action plan with staff so that he would be adequately supervised.

On Feb. 20, the lawsuit says Jaylin was put down for a nap around noon. The family says he was not adequately supervised during nap time and that they believe he suffered seizure in his sleep, depriving his brain of oxygen and causing his death.

At a news conference announcing the lawsuit Thursday, Jaylin's mother said she had provided the daycare with medication that Jaylin took for his seizures, and the daycare failed to give it to him. She said when arrived at Grandma Jones Daycare after 911 had been called on Feb. 20, she found the medicine she had provided was still sealed and the action plan had not been looked at.

The lawsuit alleges the daycare failed to properly supervise Jaylin and respond during a medical emergency despite that notice. The complaint also alleges the daycare personnel was negligent, improperly trained and failed to take proper precautions while Jaylin was sleeping.